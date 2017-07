Saudi-Tunisian joint committee Holds Preparatory meetings MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Tunis, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- The preparatory meeting for the 9th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee started in the Tunisian capital today to pave the way for the plenary meeting of the committee scheduled for Tunis omorrow.

The preparatory meeting discussed the topics on the agenda, aiming to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

