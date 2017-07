Saudi- Prince Khalid Al-Faisal briefs reporters on details of recently-announced Al-Faisaliya project MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Jeddah, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- After having briefed the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Al-Faisaliya project early last week, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, today unveiled the details of the recently-announced project, telling reporters that the project is rather a giant extension of the holy city of Makkah than a new city.

He said its occupies 245 sq.m. on the western coast of Makkah. It consists of a governmental complex, including the Governorate of Makkah Region, an Islamic center for all Islamic organizations and foundations, an Islamic research center, centers for meetings, symposia and conference, in addition to residential areas, malls, entertainment, educational, health, agricultural and industrial facilities, an airport and sea port.

