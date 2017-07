Arab League Secretary-General meets IOM Deputy Director General MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Cairo, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA --Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, met today with the Deputy Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Laura Thompson, who is currently visiting

The meeting discussed the ways of enhancing cooperation between the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and the International Organization for Migration for improving the situation of Arab immigrants.

--SPA

