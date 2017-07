Saudi Minister of Trade and Investment Arrives in Tunisia MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Tunis, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- Minister of Trade and Investment of the Kingdom of

Upon arrival at Carthage International Airport, he was received by a number of officials.

Tunis, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- Minister of Trade and Investment of the Kingdom of #SaudiArabia Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi arrived in Tunis today to head the Kingdom's delegation to the 9th session of th Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee.Upon arrival at Carthage International Airport, he was received by a number of officials.















