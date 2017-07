Saudi- King of Jordan and Palestinian President Discuss Crisis of Al-Aqsa Mosque MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Amman, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed today in a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the crisis in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two sides stressd the need to continue coordination of efforts towards this crisis to restore the previous status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

-- SPA

21:50 LOCAL TIME 18:50 GMT



Amman, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed today in a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the crisis in Al-Aqsa Mosque.The two sides stressd the need to continue coordination of efforts towards this crisis to restore the previous status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.-- SPA21:50 LOCAL TIME 18:50 GMT















