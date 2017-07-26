Saudi- US Federal Reserve expects to start bond sell-off 'relatively soon' MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Washington, Dhu-AlQa'dah 03, 1438, July 26, 2017, SPA -- The rate-setting US Federal Reserve said Wednesday

that it expects to begin reducing its bond holdings "relatively soon"

if the economy continues stable growth, according to dpa.

The Fed's balance sheet of Treasury loans, government-linked bonds and mortgage-backed securities swelled dramatically since the 2008 financial crisis to 4.5 trillion dollars, as the central bank injected money into bond markets in hopes of spurring private investment.

The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a range of 1 to 1.25 per cent, after implementing a hike of 0.25 percentage points in June for the third time since December.

The Fed's monetary policy committee noted that the economic data has continued to show moderate expansion and a strengthening labour market since early June. Inflation, measured through both price surveys and consumer spending, remains below the Fed's 2-per-cent goal.

"In vew of realized and expected labour market conditions and inflation, the committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate," the Fed said.

"The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting some further strengthening in labour market conditions and a sustained return to 2-per-cent inflation." The Commerce Department's initial estimate of economic growth for the April-June quarter is due Friday. Growth in the first quarter of 2017 was 1.4 per cent at an annual rate.

The four-year term of Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the central bank, expires in February.

President Donald Trump, who has previously criticized the Fed's policies under her leadership, has not said if he will reappoint her or named a successor, who would require Senate confirmation.

Yellen last month declined to comment on a second term.

--SPA

22:11 LOCAL TIME 19:11 GMT



