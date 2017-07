Saudi ambassador to Tunisia holds banquet for Minister of Trade and Investment MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Tunis, Dhu-AlQa'dah 04, 1438, July 27, 2017, SPA -- Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Tunisia, Mohammed bin Mahmoud Al Ali, held a dinner on Wednesday for Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qassabi, Minister of Trade and Investment.

The Minter of Trade and Investment arrived in Tunis earlier on Wednesday to head the Kingdom's delegation to the 9th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee.

--SPA

01:20 LOCAL TIME 22:20 GMT



