Governor of Jeddah patronizes marriage ceremony of 1400 young men and women MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 26/07/2017

Jeddah, Dhu-AlQa'dah 04, 1438, July 27, 2017, SPA -- On behalf of Prince Khalid Al Faisal Bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah, here on Wenesday evening patronized the wedding ceremony of 1400 young men and women.

A speech ceremony was held on this occasion which was organized by a charity.

--SPA

02:46 LOCAL TIME 23:46 GMT



