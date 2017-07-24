(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Oman's leading sports administrator Taha al Kishry celebrated the sultanate's Renaissance Day by winning an election to become a member of the prestigious world swimming governing body, FINA, in Budapest, #Hungary on Saturday.

The 57 year old Asian Swimming Federation (AASF) secretary-general garnered 268 votes to finish second behind China's Jihong Zhou (314) and get a berth from Asia region in the coveted FINA Bureau for the 2017-2021 period.

There were three candidates for the two posts from Asia. Iran's Mohsen Rezvani could get only 81 votes. Japan's Daichi Suzuki and Kazakhstan's Andrey Kryukov are the other existing members from Asia.

Speaking to Muscat Daily by phone from Budapest after his victory, Kishry, who is also the #Oman Swimming Association (OSA) president and #Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) general secretary, said, 'I am delighted to be part of the FINA Bureau and it gives me lot of pride to represent the sultanate at the highest level of world swimming body.'

'It is a great achievement for #Oman as it coincides with the momentous occasion of the Renaissance Day.'

Kishry, who also heads the Arab Swimming Federation, said, 'My role at FINA will also develop #Oman swimming and promote the sport in the region. It is a big responsibility on me and I promise to do my best for the sport.'

'My long years of association and contribution to the Asian, Arab, Gulf and #Oman swimming federations havbeen appreciated and I thank the members for their trust that helped me win by such a large margin.

'Muscat has been the headquarters of the Asian Swimming Federation and it has played a responsible role over the past few years. I look forward tocontributing positively to the swimming world and I am hopeful the sport in #Oman will gain a lot.'

#Oman was among the 176 national federations present at the congress with Qais al Zakwani, the OSA generalsecretary, representing the sultanate. The FINA comprises 208 national federations.

Maglione re-elected

Uruguay's Julio Maglione was re-elected for a third term as FINA president after beating Italy's Paolo Barello, chief of the European swimming body.

The 81 year old, who won by 258 votes against 77, benefited from a 2015 rule change that abolished an age and term limit for top officials.

Kuwait's Husain al Musallam was elected as first vice-president, days after he denied links to an alleged financial scandal.

The 57 year old was elected unopposed in the Hungarian capital, which is currently hosting the world aquatics meet.

A newspaper report on Wednesday alleged that Musallam, requested a cut of sponsorship deals in his role as director-general of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Musallam rejected the claims, while both the FINA and the OCA said no wrongdoing had taken place.

MENAFN2407201701410000ID1095650910