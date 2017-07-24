Extreme Sailing Series Act 4: Day Four: Barcelona glory for Oman Air MENAFN - Muscat Daily - 24/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) #Oman Air scored its first Act win of 2017 as SAP Extreme Sailing Team rose to the top of the overall Extreme Sailing Series scoreboard following a nail-biting finale to Act 4 in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday. Just ten points separated Extreme Sailing Series heavyweights #Oman Air, Red Bull Sailing Team, SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi going into the final double-points scoring race, leaving victory anything but certain. However Phil Robertson's Omani-flagged team sealed fourth-round victory in style, sailing a flawless race to cross the line with a mammoth lead of more than two minutes over closest rivals SAP Extreme Sailing Team. However Phil Robertson's Omani-flagged team sealed fourth-round victory in style, sailing a flawless race to cross the line with a mammoth lead of more than two minutes over closest rivals SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from #Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runner-up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts. Three wins in six races saw Austria's Red Bull Sailing Team claim the second podium spot, finishing just six points behind Three wins in six races saw Austria's Red Bull Sailing Team claim the second podium spot, finishing just six points behind #Oman Air, while second in the final race was enough to secure third for the Danish crew of SAP Extreme Sailing Team. Alinghi's hopes of a podium finish were quashed when they finished seventh in the final race, forcing the Swiss syndicate to settle for fourth place. It is the first time the team, co-skippered by Arnaud Psarofaghis, has missed the podium this season following a win in Qingdao and runner-up spots in Muscat and Madeira Islands. It is the first time the team, co-skippered by Arnaud Psarofaghis, has missed the podium this season following a win in Qingdao and runner-up spots in Muscat and Madeira Islands. Crucially the results see SAP Extreme Sailing Team move to the top of the overall leaderboard at the halfway mark of the Extreme Sailing Series, tied on 43 points with Alinghi, while #Oman Air in third reduce the gap to the leaders to just one point. 'We probably couldn't have finished in a better way to be honest,' a grinning 'We probably couldn't have finished in a better way to be honest,' a grinning #Oman Air skipper Robertson said. 'It was a tough day out here and pretty tricky conditions - pretty light, lumpy and shifty as well. The key again was the starts. When the pressure was on, we delivered.' Despite moving to the top of the overall standings, SAP Extreme Sailing Team helmsman Adam Minoprio said it was too soon in the season to start celebrating. 'It's been a tough week for SAP Extreme Sailing Team, and thankfully we did just enough to scrape the podium,' he said. 'Yes we're at the top of the overall leaderboard but we're only just at the halfway mark of the Series – there's plenty of racing still to come.' 'It's been a tough week for SAP Extreme Sailing Team, and thankfully we did just enough to scrape the podium,' he said. 'Yes we're at the top of the overall leaderboard but we're only just at the halfway mark of the Series – there's plenty of racing still to come.' NZ Extreme Sailing Team finished fifth ahead of Land Rover BAR Academy in sixth. Wildcard crews FNOB Impulse and Team Extreme took seventh and eighth. Barcelona's debut in the Extreme Sailing Series proved an overriding success, with 22 thrilling races held on the azure waters off the city's Barceloneta beach in near-perfect conditions. Barcelona's debut in the Extreme Sailing Series proved an overriding success, with 22 thrilling races held on the azure waters off the city's Barceloneta beach in near-perfect conditions. It was the ideal way to kick start an alliance with Host Venue Partner Fundacin Navegacin Ocenica de Barcelona (FNOB) that will see the Extreme Sailing Series return to Barcelona for another three years. In the Flying Phantom Series, which was held prior to GC32 racing, the Austrian crew of Red Bull Sailing Team saw off French teams Cup Legend and Solidaires en Peloton to take the regatta win. In the Flying Phantom Series, which was held prior to GC32 racing, the Austrian crew of Red Bull Sailing Team saw off French teams Cup Legend and Solidaires en Peloton to take the regatta win. The battle for the Extreme Sailing Series top spot will recommence in Hamburg, Germany, fom August 10 to 13, before the global Stadium Racing tour heads to Cardiff, UK, from August 25 to 28. Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona standings after Day 4, 22 races:

(Position / Team / Points) Extreme Sailing Series Act 4, Barcelona standings after Day 4, 22 races:(Position / Team / Points) 1st #Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 233 points. 2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 227 points. 2nd Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 227 points. 3rd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Kstner, Adam Minoprio, Mads Emil Stephensen, Pierluigi de Felice, Richard Mason 221 points. 4th Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timoth Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 214 points. 4th Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timoth Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 214 points. 5th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Chris Steele, Graeme Sutherland, Harry Hull, Mike Bullot, Josh Salthouse 191 points. 6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Chris Taylor, Oli Greber, Will Alloway, Adam Kay 190 points. 6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Chris Taylor, Oli Greber, Will Alloway, Adam Kay 190 points. 7th FNOB Impulse (ESP) Jordi Xammar, Joan Cardona, Luis Bugallo, Kevin Cabrera, Florian Trittel 159 points. 8th Team Extreme (ESP) Mitch Booth, Alberto Torn, Jordi Snchez, Jordi Booth, Tom Buggy 129 points. 8th Team Extreme (ESP) Mitch Booth, Alberto Torn, Jordi Snchez, Jordi Booth, Tom Buggy 129 points. Extreme Sailing Series 2017 overall standings:

(Position / Team / Points) 1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 43 points. 1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 43 points. 2nd Alinghi (SUI) 43 points. 3rd 3rd #Oman Air (OMA) 42 points. 4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 37 points. 5th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 32 points. 5th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 32 points. 6th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) 31 points. Flying Phantom Series Barcelona standings after Day 4, 8 races:

(Position / Team / Points) Flying Phantom Series Barcelona standings after Day 4, 8 races:(Position / Team / Points) 1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT): Thomas Zajac (AUT) / Antoine Joubert (FRA) 171 points. 2nd Cup Legend (FRA): Tim Mourniac (FRA) / Pierre-Yves Durand (FRA) 165 points. 2nd Cup Legend (FRA): Tim Mourniac (FRA) / Pierre-Yves Durand (FRA) 165 points. 3rd Solidaires en Peloton (FRA): Thibaut Vauchel-Camus (FRA) / Tom Laperche (FRA) 157 points. 4th Culture Foil (FRA): Eric Peron (FRA) / Tho Constance (FRA) 146 points. 4th Culture Foil (FRA): Eric Peron (FRA) / Tho Constance (FRA) 146 points. 5th #Oman Sail (OMA): Thomas Normand (FRA) / Ahmed Al Hasani (OMA) 135 points. 6th UON (POR): Jose Caldeira (POR) / Helder Basilio (POR) 134 points. 6th UON (POR): Jose Caldeira (POR) / Helder Basilio (POR) 134 points. 7th Lupe Tortilla (USA): John Tomko (USA) / Jonathan Atwood (USA) 134 points. 8th EVO Visian ICL (GER): Raphael Neuhann (GER) / Elias Neuhann (GER) 126 points. 8th EVO Visian ICL (GER): Raphael Neuhann (GER) / Elias Neuhann (GER) 126 points. 9th Masterlan (CZE): David Krizek (CZE) / Milan Harmacek (CZE) 119 points. 10th Flying Frogs (FRA): Gwnol Gahinet (FRA) / Arnaud Vasseur (FRA) 102 points. 10th Flying Frogs (FRA): Gwnol Gahinet (FRA) / Arnaud Vasseur (FRA) 102 points. 11th Back to Basics (FRA): Bruno Marais (FRA) / Max Billaux (FRA) 86 points. 12th Red Bill II (FRA): Dominique Pichon (FRA) / David Mirabel (FRA) 82 points. 12th Red Bill II (FRA): Dominique Pichon (FRA) / David Mirabel (FRA) 82 points. Flying Phantom Series 2017 overall standings:

(Position / Team / Points) 1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 40 points. 1st Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 40 points. 2nd Cup Legend (FRA) 36 points. 3rd Culture Foil (FRA) 36 points. 3rd Culture Foil (FRA) 36 points. 4th Solidaires en Peloton (FRA) 32 points. 5th 5th #Oman Sail (OMA) 31 points. 6th Lupe Tortilla (USA) 30 points. 7th UON (POR) 27 points. 7th UON (POR) 27 points. 8th EVO Visian ICL (GER) 26 points. 9th Masterlan (CZE) 22 points. 9th Masterlan (CZE) 22 points. 10th Back to Basics (FRA) 21 points. 11th Red Bill II (FRA) 18 points. 11th Red Bill II (FRA) 18 points. 12th ZEPHIR by Idrewa (FRA) 18 points. 13th Flying Frogs (FRA) 11 points. 13th Flying Frogs (FRA) 11 points. MENAFN2407201701410000ID1095650909













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





