secured a spot in the 2018 AFC U23 Championship Finals in #China
after beating #Iran
2-0 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, on Sunday.
In the first half, both sides adopted a cautious approach knowing that a win would put them on top of Group A. Reza Jafari's shot could have given #Iran the lead in the 11th minute but his effort lacked precision.
Although #Oman
controlled the pace of the game, Iran's Ali Gholizadeh came close to breaking the deadlock in the 45th minute but it struck the crossbar.
Three minutes after the restart, thOmanis opened the scoring after Jameel al Yahmadi finished Al Mandhar al Alawi's cross, before Mohsen al Ghassani doubled their advantage 71 minutes into the game and with that, a ticket to #China next year.
#Oman
coach Hamad al Azzani said, 'My team showed incredible dedication and the will to win. I thank my players for a fantastic game and result. We are very happy. I think that the main reason for our victory in the group was excellent preparation and we will continue to work hard for the future.'
