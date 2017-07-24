Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Muscat Daily - 24/07/2017
(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- The new GLA is turning heads across the world, and the Middle East is no exception. The latest model of this exceptional compact SUV sees an upgraded visual accentuation in both interior and exterior design, plus new and updated equipment lines.

The new GLA is characterised by its sporty dynamic design idiom, light-footed handling and extensive individualisation options. As the first compact SUV from Mercedes-Benz, it breathed fresh air in its market segment where it has established itself as a major player.

'The new facelift gives the GLA a more powerful appearance and off-road prominence. Among our range of compact cars, the GLA's impressive off-road capabilities stand out. It is the ideal companion to those seeking to complement an active lifestyle with a sporty driving style,' said Lennart Mueller-Teut, head of Marketing and Communications, Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.

The GLA's progressive design and striking SUV genes are enhanced by the off-road comfort suspension (with a body of 30mm) that results in higher ground clearance and higher seat position, thereby significantly improving its off-road capabilities.

Modified bumpers, additional light-alloy wheels and the new alluring colour 'canyon beige' characterise the 2017 model at first glance.

The interior of the new GLA, styled with high-quality materials and excellent workmanship, is enhanced by new seat covers, trim parts and chromed control panels. The Luxury Exclusive Package features etraordinary luxury seats with black leather in a buffalo look.

The trim parts used are a choice of trapezium-grain aluminium, light brown satin-finish poplar wood and high-gloss brown walnut. An especially exclusive offering is the matte black ash wood and AMG trim parts in carbon fibre.

The 360-degree camera, an exclusive offering in this market segment, records the car's direct surroundings and depicts them either as a full-image or in seven different split-screen views on the media display. Among them is also a virtual top view of the car, produced by data from four cameras: Front, reverse and one for each of the exterior mirrors.

The comprehensive range of standard equipment includes the LED high performance headlamps (replacing the current bi‑xenon headlamps in the front and rear) that illuminate brilliantly and are characterised by a colour temperature similar to daylight, thereby relieving strain on the eyes in night journeys. In the rear, brake lights and indicators are controlled in three intensities: Full brightness by day, a medium level for driving during the night and a lower level when at a standstill.

Safety is a top priority at Mercedes-Benz and the GLA's technical capabilities reassert this commitment. Standard offerings include the Active Brake Assist designed to warn drivers of insufficient distance to vehicles ahead, and when necessary, deliver situation-appropriate braking.

MENAFN2407201701410000ID1095650907
 
 


Muscat Daily




