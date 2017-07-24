(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Xpress Money, one of the world's most dependable money transfer brands, has partnered with TerraPay, the world's first mobile payments switch, to enable real-time international money transfers to mobile wallets in Africa. Powered by TerraPay's global clearing and settlement service for mobile wallets, the partnership will make it faster and convenient for Xpress Money consumers to send money to mobile accounts, in real time.

In the initial rollout, customers can send remittances to any mobile number or bank account in #Nigeria as well as directly to Vodacom M-Pesa, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money and Zantel Ezy Pesa wallets in #Tanzania by isiting the nearest Xpress money outlet across 165 countries.

Ambar Sur, founder & CEO of TerraPay, said, 'TerraPay has brought mobile wallets mainstream by interconnecting them with the extensive global network of Xpress Money for cross-border money transfer. Our partnership will play a pivotal role in expanding our footprint into new markets.'

Sudhesh Giriyan, COO, Xpress Money, said, 'The convenience of mobile wallets is slowly changing our customers' remittance patterns. Its advantages include convenience and offer customers lower fees and financial inclusion.'

