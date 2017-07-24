(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- Under the patronage of H E Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Shihi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Ooredoo celebrated the graduation of 130 female public sector employees from the Springboard Programme in collaboration with the BritishCouncil.

Attended by members of the Ooredoo management team and dignitaries from the Ministry of the Civil Service, the participants were honoured as Wave 5 of the programme came to a conclusion, raising the total number of graduates to 553 since 2016. Developed by women for women of all ages and backgrounds, the programme continues to translate an MoU signed between Ooredoo, the Ministry of Civil Service and the British Council, to drive female empowerment into action.

During the intensive course, women from multiple government agencies and ministries across #Oman received essential skills training and applied them to an exciting project development course. True to its position as the sultanate's digital partner, Ooredoo tasked participants to create a project under the theme digital' with the top six selected to be showcased on graduation day.

An expert committee of judges were on hand to assess each project, choosing three as winners. The celebratory event was brought to a close with H E Shihi joining Ooredoo CEO Ian Dench and members of Ooredoo's senior management team in rewarding the top three teams for their successful efforts.

Raed Dawood, director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, said, 'Since the inception of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Springboard Programme, participants from all over the world have reported exciting changes in their lives, greater confidence and the skillsets to move forward professionally. These graduates are no exception and are now in a strong position to create their own businesses and continue achieving in every aspect of their lives.'

To date, Springboard has been introduced to over 175,000 women in over 22 countries, empowering them to harness their talents and live happier lives.

