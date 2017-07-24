(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- In the blink of an eye, a baby goes from a stationary being to a little person on the move. All this new mobility, rolling, shuffling, crawling or even pulling to a stand, helps the baby's development.

This is the insight that inspired Pampers to tap into a new global trend indicating that Pampers Pants is the future of changing diapers for babies on the move. The benefits of using Pampers Pants versus regular diapers was unveiled in a first-of-its-kind event in the region in Muscat.

The event was held at Grand Hyatt Muscat Hotel on Wednesday and was attended by prominent influential personalities, bloggers and Omani media. Pampers Pants improve play time, significantly reducing stress for the baby during diaper-changing time and offering unprecedented levels of ease through the simple pull on, tear off technology. The importance of play for babies was highlighted during a panel discussion between Pampers communications manager Sarah El Tarzi, Omani television presenter Ibtihal al Zadjali and Dr Ahmed Fadhil Alwan al Jumaili, a paediatrician from Burjeel Hospital in Oman.

Sarah said, 'While we are committed to enhancing every baby's play and sleep, we are also focused on revolutionising diaper changing time to optimise the baby's wellbeing and development at this exploration phase. Changing a wriggly baby can be challenging at the best of times at home, let alone when out and about. Babies struggle during diaper changing time once they are crawling and exploring, but what we are seeing is that this is all about to change with Pampers Pants.'

Dr Jumaili highlighted the importance of play for early development, while Ibtihal spoke from her experience as a mother to a one year old, and her experience about the interactions with her baby.

Dr Jumaili said, 'Play is important to healthy brain development. It is through play that children at a very early age engage and interact with the world around them. By giving parents a way to reduce interruption to play, we are only benefitting the toddler's development. Pampers Pants is a great alternative to the conventional diaper for happy, healthy, playful babies.'

Ibtihal said, 'I always look for the best quality of diapers that will support my child and their growth to provide them with a comfortable sleep and play. Pampers Pants is an innovation in diapers and has made changing time stress free.'

