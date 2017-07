Egypt's NBE, Minister of Higher Education ink deal to boost scientific research MENAFN - 24/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Furthermore, the bank's president and Minister of Planning also inked MoU aimed at offering educational and training programs and foreign study scholarships to obtain master's degrees.



Accordingly, the bank is een to play its role in the areas of social responsibility, as part of its policy to help all elements of the educational process.



In addition, the bank's contribution to social responsibility surpassed EGP2.5bn in the last five years, involving EGP850mn offered to help the educational process in all stages and their elements.

(MENAFN) The National Bank of #Egypt and Minister of Higher #Education and Scientific Research, inked a co-op deal to increase the bank's support of scientific research and foreign study at EGP300mn.Furthermore, the bank's president and Minister of Planning also inked MoU aimed at offering educational and training programs and foreign study scholarships to obtain master's degrees.Accordingly, the bank is een to play its role in the areas of social responsibility, as part of its policy to help all elements of the educational process.In addition, the bank's contribution to social responsibility surpassed EGP2.5bn in the last five years, involving EGP850mn offered to help the educational process in all stages and their elements. MENAFN2407201700450000ID1095650900













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days