(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- The leading telecommunications provider in the sultanate, Omantel, and Golf #Oman have joined hands to raise awareness and participation for the game of golf in the sultanate. Under the terms of the partnership, Omantel will become the exclusive telecom partner for Golf #Oman and support Golf Oman's awareness activities throughout 2017. Following the recent completion of the Jebel Sifah Golf Course, #Oman now has five outstanding golf courses, complementing Al Mouj Golf, Ghala Golf Club, Muscat Hills and Ras al Hamra, which offer a completely different golfing experience. With this strong foundation of courses, #Oman is now only second to the #UAE for the number of grass golf courses in the region and ready to promote itself as a golf tourism destination. Mohammed Hassan al Lawati, events manager at Omantel, said, 'Golf has been a sport we have supported for many years but partnering with the governing body allows us to help the sport flourish and grow. We are excited by their junior programme and the school initiatives which are seeing positive results as well as their strategy to support tourism growth and employment for Oman. Also, we are very excited to play a role in positioning the sultanate amongst leading golf tourism destinations.' Mundhir al Barwani, chairman of the #Oman Golf Committee, said, 'We really appreciate Omantel coming on board as a strong partner. With their support, we can move further forward with our strategy to position golf as a major sport for #Oman and a major drawcad for inbound tourism. Golf represents the largest sports-related travel market in the world and has been valued at US20bn with over 50 million golf tourists travelling the world. 'The golf industry also offers employment opportunities and has a positive impact on the local economy. Additionally, the health benefits to playing golf have been clinically proven and the sport offers children important life skills that no other sport can offer. Golf is truly an important global sport and #Oman is ready to become a recognised tourist destination but it is also important that we develop a strong domestic market.' The #Oman Golf Committee's (OGC) mission, with the support of the Ministry of #Sports Affairs and their corporate partners Omantel, National Bank of #Oman and #Oman LNG, is working to raise awareness and participation levels for golf in #Oman to give golfers of all ages the opportunity to play the sport. The committee aims to create an environment that allows beginners to learn and serious golfers to strive to reach the top. OGC is working to raise the standard of golf in #Oman and produce a national team capable of competing in international events like the Olympic Games and the World Cup of Golf. OGC was established by the Ministry of #Sports Affairs on January 14, 2009, and is responsible for managing all technical, management, financial and organisational aspects of golf and its implementation after coordination with the ministry.













