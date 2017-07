Oman's budget deficit falls by 20pct for Jan-May period MENAFN - 23/07/2017

Meanwhile, if the trend continues, market analysts predict the government will be in a comfortable position to control its deficit for the whole year at OMR4bn.



In addition, these measures involved the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, a jump in the price of natural gas supplied to industries and others.

