Tunisia & France to boost trade cooperation MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Agencies Tunisian Minister of Industry and Trade, Ziad Al Athari met yesterday with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who is currently visiting Tunisia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of doubling the trade value exchange between the two countries and enhancing economic relations.AAthari said that the two countries will work to prepare a road map to be discussed during the cooperation council, which will be held next October, in addition to the preparation of the visit of the French Prime Minister to #Tunisia which is expected before the end of this year.















