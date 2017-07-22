Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017
#Qatar Stock Exchange's (QSE) benchmark index gained 72.35 points, 0.76 percent, last week when the bourse closed yesterday at 9,542.28 points.
Trading value during the week decreased by 24.67 percent to reach QR1.10bn compared to QR1.46bn.
Trading volume decreased by 18.88 percent to reach 39.91 million shares, as against 49.20 million shares, while the number of transactions fell by 18.33 percent, to reach 14,485 transactions as compared to 17,735 transactions. Market cap rose by 1.24 percent to reach QR516.99bn as compared to QR510.67bn at the end of previous week.
Banking and Financial Services sector led traded value last week with 39.79 percent of the total traded value. Industries sector accounted for 19.83 percent. Telecoms sector accounted for 11.24 percent and Consumer Goods and Services sector accounted 10.48 percent.
Banking and Financial Services sector led traded volume this week with 28.26 percent of the total traded volume. Telecoms sector accounted for 2688 percent. Industries sector accounted for 15.40 percent and Real Estate sector accounted for 14.53 percent.


Banking and Financial Services sector led traded number of transactions this week with 33.15 percent of the total number of transactions. Industries sector accounted for 18.05 percent. Transportation sector accounted for 12.90 percent and Real Estate sector accounted for 12.83 percent. Out of the 44 listed companies 26 ended last week higher, while 17 fell and one remained unchanged.
QNB led trading value during last week accounted for 10.16 percent of the total trading value. #Qatar International Islamic Bank accounted for 9.01 percent and Vodafone #Qatar accounted for 8.22 percent, reports QNA.
When compared on daily basis, the index gained 39.92 points, 0.42 percent. The volume of shares traded increased to 11.45 million from 10.51 million on Wednesday and the value of shares decreased QR283.10m from QR335.50m on Wednesday.

