MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017
Shamsudheen Olakara, Chairman of Quality Group International, along with other officials and well wishers at the inauguration of the new facility.
The newly-inaugurated division of Quality Group International — Quality Food Processing & Catering Services — has opened its new services facilities in Al Wukair.
In line with the company's strategy to address the growing demand for availability of fresh, high quality, ready to consume food, Shamsudheen Olakara, Chairman of Quality Group International, formally inaugurated the new facility. The function was hosted in the presence of senior managers from the Group and other officials.
Built on a 40,000-square-feet area, the new central kitchen boasts of a world-class team of highly trained professionals, comprising of expert chefs and cooks that can prepare Continental, Oriental, Arabic and Asian cuisines. Also included in the chef's team are pastry chefs, who are equipped with skill and technique in creating lusciously-baked and designed cakes plus Arabic sweets and pastries.
'The new kitchen is bigger and fully fitted with the latest equipment for addressing food processing & catering needs in Qatar. The food processing facility benefits in preservation and increasing food consistency. In addition, it increases availability of many foods, enables transportation of delicate perishable foods across long distances, said Olakara.


'The inauguration of our state-of-the-art facility complements our vision of expanding the company's presence. It is also a the testimony to our commitment to offer the best quality and delectable foods prepared in highly hygienic and sanitised environment in compliance with local regulations, he said.
'Our operations team is very much adept at providing wide and nutritious variety of international service, menu variety, and equipment use, which will satisfy the most demanding needs. We are equipped with a modern and efficient system which is at par with international standards, the Chairman added.
Quality Food Processing & Catering Services offers its services to all Quality retail outlets, camp accommodation services, events & exhibitions catering and hotels.

