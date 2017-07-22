Porsche Club Qatar wraps up its Tour of Germany MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017

Participants at the Porsche Club Qatar Tour of Germany.







(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Porsche Club #Qatar (PCQ) wrapped up last week its Tour of Germany, an initiative organised on the sidelines of the Qatar #Germany 2017 Year of Culture. The one-week tour was organised in collaboration with #Qatar Museums and the German Federal Foreign Office along with the Qatari Embassy in Berlin, with the support of the German Embassy in Doha.

PCQ Tour of #Germany invited club members and social media influencers on a custom-made trip to #Germany to explore the country's most famous cultural landmarks and attractions, helping to promote cultural awareness and exchange between the two countries.

The participants' first stop was Berlin, where the embassy arranged for a tour. The full-day tour ended with a visit to the Embassy of #Qatar in Germany. Club members were received by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Ambassador of #Qatar to Germany, who noted that such initiatives by Qatar's youth are a welcome indication of the generation's commitment to cultural engagement and growth.

'It's fulfilling to see the Year of Culture being embraced by a community of leaders such as the members of PCQ. This demonstrates to the world how the Qatari people are engaged and committed to support national cultural endeavours. I look forward to witnessing similar activities, said the Ambassador.

The tour participants drove Porsche Sport Cars featuring logos of Qatari entities, which supported the mission of the tour, including: Ooredoo, #Qatar Insurance Company and Gulf Warehousing Company. Throughout five days, PCQ members travelled across Germany's picturesque countryside, interacting with thousands of followers from all over the world on social media.

Khaled Al Remithi, PCQ President, said: 'The tour is one part of a bigger plan we have set for thenew season reflecting our commitment towards creating and fostering national awareness and cultural campaigns.

He said being part of the wider Porsche Club Worldwide network, PCQ's purpose is to bring Porsche owners under one umbrella to celebrate uniqueness, innovation and commitment towards the community. 'We have laid out plans for hosting a large-scale festival during the winter season to bring the Porsche Clubs members from all over the world to Qatar.

'The project is currently in the preparatory phase, and we are reaching out to all relevant government authorities for strategic cooperation, added Al Remithi.

The initiative aims to strengthen existing ties between both countries through mutual exchange of arts, culture, and sport, and to promote dialogue, mutual understanding, recognition and appreciation between the two countries.

From his side, Hans-Udo Muzel, Ambassador of

From his side, Hans-Udo Muzel, Ambassador of Germany to Qatar, said: 'The Qatar Germany 2017 Year of Culture is a unique approach to building bridges and synergies. Ties between our two nations are strong on various levels and such initiatives promote the values we all believe in, such as tolerance and understanding. We are delighted to help PCQ to conduct such a tour and we will continue to extend our support to such programs.

Mohammed Al Othman, Public and International Relations Director at Qatar Museums, said: 'The Years of Culture initiative seeks to inspire people from each country to explore and dive into a new culture through unique experiences. I hope that more organisations follow suit and get inspired by PCQ's Tour of Germany road trip, which introduced the people of Qatar and the people of Germany to each other's cultures in such an engaging way.













