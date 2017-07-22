Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017
Captain Abdulla Al Khanji (fourth left), CEO, Mwani Qatar and accompanying delegation at one of the ports in India.
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Advancing collaboration with Indian ports, a delegation from #Qatar Ports Management Company, Mwani #Qatar recently visited India. The delegation led by Captain Abdulla Al Khanji, CEO of Mwani Qatar, discussed means of enhancing cooperation and investment opportunities with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, the main developer and operator of ports in India.
The two sides also discussed opportunities for partnership in the fields of ports, maritime transport, logistics and food security. The discussion included the possibility of launching new direct lines between Hamad Port and the ports operated by Adani Ports as part of the Ministry of Transport and Communications plan to strengthen status of Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade, as a vital commercial centre in the region.
In addition, the delegation toured the Mundra Port, one of the largest ports in India. They learned about the port's possibilities, operations, activities and services it provides.
Al Khanji praised the good and fruitful results of the visit. 'The visit will open up new horizons to enhance Qatar's foreign investments in ports, maritime transport,logistics and food security. It will also support Mwani Qatar's plan to attract more direct shipping lines to Hamad Port, which will contribute to turn the port into a regional center for transhipment in the region, he said.


Al Khanji pointed out the importance of the visit in enhancing Mwani Qatar's presence as a regional and international leading integrated port and logistics services provider, thus contributing to economic diversification away from oil and gas and supporting #Qatar National Vision 2030.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited is an India-based port infrastructure company. The company together with its subsidiaries develops and operates ports and related infrastructure in India. It operates 10 ports and terminals include Mundra Port, Dahej Port, Hazira Port and Kandla Port. It also offers port and logistics services, including marine, intra-port transport, storage and handling, evacuation, and logistics services across road, railway, and pipeline connectivity. The company provides facilities for cargo comprising dry and liquid bulk, container, and crude oil cargo.

MENAFN2207201700630000ID1095649255
 
 


The Peninsula




