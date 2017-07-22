Qatar Chamber hosts Filipino business delegation MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017

Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari (fourth right), Vice Chairman, QC and Hans Leo Cacdac (centre), Administrator, OWWA, with other officialsduring the meeting at Qatar Chamber







(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula #Qatar Chamber (QC), recently held discussions with the visiting business delegation from Philippines. The meeting reviewed means of boosting cooperation and focused on Filipino workers here.

Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari, Vice Chairman, #Qatar Chamber, stressed that the Filipino community in #Qatar was contributing to the renaissance of Qatar, working efficiently in all sectors and recognised for their excellence by the Qatari society.

He stressed that the Chamber had held a meeting with #Philippines President, Rodrigo Duterte, during his visit to the country in April, to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in economy and trade. He added that the new law regulating the entry and exit of expats and their residency upholds the rights of workers, adding that there wacooperation between QC and all the designated authorities to resolve issues the workers here faced. He said that QC was satisfied with the performance of Filipino workers in terms of quality and efficiency.

For his part, Hans Leo Cacdac, Administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the head of the visiting delegation, said that the Filipino community expressed their satisfaction over the working conditions in Qatar. He also highlighted the marked progress

