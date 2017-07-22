Qatar- GWC posts solid QR105.3m net profit MENAFN - The Peninsula - 22/07/2017

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula GWC, Qatar's leading logistics provider, concluded its first half of 2017 recording a net profit of QR 105.3m, up 4 percent when compared to QR101.3m posted during the same period in 2016. This came about due to the company's judicious leverage of its revenue streams, which registered QR455.0m at the end of the period, recording a 6 percent increase from QR430.1m in the first half of 2016.

Constantly seeking the best interest of its shareholders, the company's earnings per share also increased to QR1.8 in the first six months of 2017, a rise from 1.76 during the same period in 2016.

'Every effort has been taken so that the company serves the needs of the state, particularly during the current circumstances. We continue to search for alternatives and take all steps necessary to ensure the safe delivery of cargo to our clients and to the nation, realizing our purpose to remain the provider of choice for logistics services in Qatar, and thereby ensuring our shareholders the best possible returns, stated GWC Chairman Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassem bin Jabor Al-Thani (pictured).

The company's various divisions have taken decisive action to maintain optimal oerations across the board, reviewing alternative routes, and leveraging the strength of its international freight network through its partner Agility, in addition to remaining the authorized service contractor for the international courier giant, UPS.

GWC's continued commitment to the values of excellence in performance and service provision has won it the recognition of various international awards, including the Forbes Middle East

Established as a Qatari public shareholding company in 2004; the company offers high-quality warehousing and distribution services, hazmat logistics, freight forwarding, project logistics, sports and event logistics, equestrian logistics, fine art logistics, supply chain consulting, transportation management, records management, and door-to-door moving and relocation services.













