Leaders of Turkey, France tackle bilateral relations, latest developments in region MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 22/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





Turkish news agency (Anadolu) quoted presidential sources as saying the two leaders discussed in a telephone conversation their concerns over Israeli restrictions on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, including human losses due to clashes there.



The two leaders also stessed on exerting more joint efforts to reach a solution for the crisis and take necessary steps to end tension as soon as possible.



The two leaders also discussed developments in Libya, Syria, and the Gulf crisis, and asserted on the importance of dialogue and negotiations.



President Erdogan is due to tour the region tomorrow, his trip will include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. (end) rs.mb (MENAFN - #Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, July 22 (KUNA) -- Turkey's President Erdogan and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on Saturday bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.Turkish news agency (Anadolu) quoted presidential sources as saying the two leaders discussed in a telephone conversation their concerns over Israeli restrictions on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque, including human losses due to clashes there.The two leaders also stessed on exerting more joint efforts to reach a solution for the crisis and take necessary steps to end tension as soon as possible.The two leaders also discussed developments in Libya, Syria, and the Gulf crisis, and asserted on the importance of dialogue and negotiations.President Erdogan is due to tour the region tomorrow, his trip will include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. (end) rs.mb MENAFN2207201700710000ID1095649018 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days