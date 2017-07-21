(MENAFN - #Morocco World News) Rabat – The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) inaugurated a laboratory to analyze the data of aircraft electronic recording device, most commonly known as black boxes on Thursday, July 20 in Rabat, with the aim of conducting technical surveys and air safety studies and contribute to the development of the national aviation safety program.

The laboratory will enable investigators to efficiently analyze flight data in order to determine the causes and circumstances of aircraft accidents and incidents, as required by international standards, the DGAC told the Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Tourism minister, Mohamed Sajid stressed that this laboratory is one of the "best performers" and "the only one of its kind" in the continentand the Arab world.

Black boxes are made up of two cockpit voice recorders (CVRs) and a flig data recorder (FDR) that records during flight data intended for use after an accident or an incident. Studies show that black boxes help explain 90 percent of air accidents.

"This type of technology was not available in Morocco," Sajidsaid, noting that today, thanks to DGAC investments, it is now possible to carry out full surveys in this the laboratory and safeguard the data at the national level to guarantee autonomy in the investigation of aircraft accidents occurring in both Moroccan and foreign territory or airspace.

The DGAC has signed several agreements with its foreign counterparts, notably with #France in 2009, the United Arab Emirates in 2015, and #SaudiArabia in 2016, with the aim of exchanging experiences, information, expertise and training investigators.

