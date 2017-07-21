Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Morocco Opens Laboratory to Analyze Aircraft Black Boxes  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Morocco World News - 21/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - #Morocco World News) Rabat – The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) inaugurated a laboratory to analyze the data of aircraft electronic recording device, most commonly known as black boxes on Thursday, July 20 in Rabat, with the aim of conducting technical surveys and air safety studies and contribute to the development of the national aviation safety program.

The laboratory will enable investigators to efficiently analyze flight data in order to determine the causes and circumstances of aircraft accidents and incidents, as required by international standards, the DGAC told the Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Tourism minister, Mohamed Sajid stressed that this laboratory is one of the "best performers" and "the only one of its kind" in the continentand the Arab world.

Black boxes are made up of two cockpit voice recorders (CVRs) and a flig data recorder (FDR) that records during flight data intended for use after an accident or an incident. Studies show that black boxes help explain 90 percent of air accidents.

"This type of technology was not available in Morocco," Sajidsaid, noting that today, thanks to DGAC investments, it is now possible to carry out full surveys in this the laboratory and safeguard the data at the national level to guarantee autonomy in the investigation of aircraft accidents occurring in both Moroccan and foreign territory or airspace.

The DGAC has signed several agreements with its foreign counterparts, notably with #France in 2009, the United Arab Emirates in 2015, and #SaudiArabia in 2016, with the aim of exchanging experiences, information, expertise and training investigators.

MENAFN2107201701600000ID1095647032
 
 


Morocco World News




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help