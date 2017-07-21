(MENAFN - #Morocco World News) Rabat – The Ministry of Health has praised the efforts exerted by medical helicopters, which in July rescued many suffering from critical conditions in numerous towns and cities across the kingdom.

The health department affirmed in a statement issued Friday that air medical ambulances saved lives of four people earlier this week.

The ministry said that on July 20, a care helicopter managed to transfer a 38-year old woman who had received severe burns of the second and third degrees from a regional medical center in Taroudant in Souss-Massa region to Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech.

The statement added tht an air ambulance helped on July 19 a 28-year old woman who was seriously injured due to a road accident in Dakhla. The woman received first aid in the helicopter, which transferred her from a regional medical center in Dakhla to Laayoune's regional medical center, Moulay Hassan Ben El Mehdi.

On July 15, a 1-year old baby from Azelal, a town in central Morocco, benefited from medical helicopter services after he was stung by an insect.

The ministry added that "people in these regions were very satisfied by the quick intervention to save the lives of many people."

