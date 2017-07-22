Morocco- 'Much Loved' Star Loubna Abidar Battling Throat Cancer MENAFN - Morocco World News - 22/07/2017

(MENAFN - #Morocco World News) Rabat – Moroccan actress,LoubnaAbidar,revealed earlier this week on her official Facebook account that shehas been diagnosed withthroat cancer. Abidar, who starred in the controversialZin LiFikfilm,"Much Loved,"addressed her Facebook fans,saying that she will be absent for a while,hoping her absence won'tlasttoo long. Abidaraddedthat her non–availability will be due to her treatment sessions. " If I could not make it, I am asking people to forgive me. I [personally] have forgiven all those who hurt, insulted and tormented me." Abidaraddedthat her non–availability will be due to her treatment sessions. " If I could not make it, I am asking people to forgive me. I [personally] have forgiven all those who hurt, insulted and tormented me." The actress also said that she has forgiven all the people who made me her eave Morocco. "I am a strong woman and I live in a developed country [France]. I am still holding out hope for life and positive about my recovery although I am struggling all alone withouthaving someone who couldsupport me during my treatmentjourney[…] if I could not make it, please bury me in "I am a strong woman and I live in a developed country [France]. I am still holding out hope for life and positive about my recovery although I am struggling all alone withouthaving someone who couldsupport me during my treatmentjourney[…] if I could not make it, please bury me in #Morocco and cover my funeral coffin with the Amazigh flag, and in my funeral,distribute roses in all Marrakech's districts." The actress's fans and friends have expressed their sympathy withAbidar,sendingherwishes fora successfulrecoveryviaher Facebook wall. MENAFN2207201701600000ID1095647028













