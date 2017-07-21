Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 21/07/2017
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A private hospital in the Capital opened a specialised clinic exclusively for Filipino expats on Friday.

Inaugurating the multi-specialty Kabayan Clinic at Al Raha Hospital, Ambassador of the #Philippines to the #UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. said the hospital is a role model for others to follow. "I expect more such services from Abeer Medical Group Abu Dhabi," the ambassador said.

The clinic will have all Filipino staff from call center executives to specialty doctors. The clinic has now started with general practitioner service and will soon have specialty services like dermatology, gynecology, pediatrics, internal medicine among others.

The hospital management said the ambassador has tasked them to conduct medical checkups in embassy.

Al Raha Hospital is a unit of Abeer Medical Group Abu Dhabi. Hospital CEO Syed Shibli noted there was tremendous improvement in patient service and healthcare delivery ever since takeover by Saudi Arabia-based Abeer Medical Group.

"We are already getting more than 100 Filipino patients a day and with this exclusive clinic expect to serve up to 300," he said.

Abeer Medical Group president Alungal Muhammad said the multi-specialty clinic will be a great relief for Filipino expats in the Capital.

Patients will be provided a privilege card with value added services in addition to regular services. Kabayan Clinic will also conduct programmes in association with the embassy and associations to cater to the needs of the community.

And the opening ceremony, unlike usual hospital events, had cultural dances and songs. And RJ of 91.1 TAG FM Bob Kebab light up the evening with gigs. The ceremony had a floor full of members of the community welcoming the opening of a new clinic exclusively for them.

Ashwani Kumar

MENAFN2107201700490000ID1095647024
