(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a 'quirky' episode on an Emirates flight, passengers broke into a song and dance routine on their way to the US.

In a video posted by Emirates on social media, a group of 75 young passengers can be seen performing a song and dance on board.

This wasn't just any ordinary band of travellers singing together - but members of the Baylor University School of Music Men's Choir (@bumenschoir) that flew with Emirates fromKenya to US.

On their Instagram post, Emirates said: 'We think this is the best song ever on coconuts. 75 members of the recently flew with us and treated our crew to a delightful onboard performance' You read that right, they were singing about coconuts!

The group expressed their gratitude - to the crew - through the performance for their quality service.

