Five banks issue EGP37.4bn to support Egypt's elect sector MENAFN - 20/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Furthermore, the first deal was inked with the Egyptian Holding Elect Co. worth EGP19.4bn under the agency and management of the National Bank of Egypt.



In additi, the second agreement was inked with the Egyptian Elect Transmission Co. with financing of EGP18bn under the agency and management of Banque Misr.



The loan aims to enhance and develop the national network for the transfer of elect, through the installation of new transformer stations.

(MENAFN) Five banks working in the regional market inked two deals at EGP37.4bn worth in order to support the elect sector, in one of the major financing transactions between the Egyptian banking system.Furthermore, the first deal was inked with the Egyptian Holding Elect Co. worth EGP19.4bn under the agency and management of the National Bank of Egypt.In additi, the second agreement was inked with the Egyptian Elect Transmission Co. with financing of EGP18bn under the agency and management of Banque Misr.The loan aims to enhance and develop the national network for the transfer of elect, through the installation of new transformer stations. MENAFN2007201700450000ID1095641107













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days