The U-23 boys next play hosts and group favourites

began on a cautious note and pressed hard in their effort to unsettle the physically superior Syrians. The first chance of the day fell to striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia but he could not make the most of the opportunity.

Nikhil Poojary on the right flank kept the rival defence busy with his incisive crosses, as the Indian midfield preferred to rotate from one side to the other.

The high point for

The resultant corner, a long one from Anirudh Thapa was met by Nishu Kumar from the top of the box but it missed by a whisker as both teams headed to the interval locked goalless.

Changing over, striker Manvir Singh came close to scoring the opener but his header landed safely into the Syrian goalkeeper's gloves.

As the game neared the hour-mark, Indians appeared to lose the plot a bit — skipper Lalruatthara and Nishu Kumar going into the referee's book for challenges.

went ahead in the 64th minute — striker Rabie Srour lobbing it over goalkeeper Vishal Kaith who was caught out of position — central defender Salam Ranjan Singh's valiant attempt to keep off the lob not being successful.

India's first substitution came in the 72nd minute Hitesh Sharma coming in for Daniel. Head Coach Stephen Constantine followed it up with a double substitution in the 81st minute Sarthak Golui and Robinson Singh coming in for Lalruatthara and Anirudh Thapa respectively.

Three minutes later, Nikhil Poojary powered another cross from the right flank but it Hitesh mistimed his leap to find the elusive equaliser.

sealed the fate of the match in the 88th minute — Fares Arnaout doubling the score for them.



Lack of experience cost us, says Indian coach Constantine

Despite going down by two second-half goals against

'In actual facts, Indians pressed us very hard in the first half and they're playing a manoeuvring football. In the second half, they conceded two goals but I must say, they got under our skin and these boys are definitely going to have a great future ahead, said Afash yesterday.

have a little time left to recover as they're scheduled to clash their horns with hosts

Stephen also didn't mince his words praising his boys for showing their true potential in the first match of the Qualifiers.

The British coach said, 'The boys have played their heart out. Boys have almost got the better of the Syrians but eventually, the lack of experience cost us the match.

Although he rued the half-chances those were created in the first-half, he didn't hesitate from expressing that he's 'proud of the boys' performances.

Even some of his boys had a standout performance tonight, he emphasised on the ‘team game' during the post-match press conference held after the

'Some of the boys might have had a good game but I believe this is a team game where everyone needs to perform and they've had a great team effort tonight. We'll take it forward to the next game.





