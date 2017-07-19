Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: US MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Conte signs new Chelsea deal  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 19/07/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chelsea manager Antonio Conte signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League giants yesterday as the club moved to quell reports of a rift with the Italian.
The deal was confirmed as Conte, who guided Chelsea to the title in his first season last year, prepares to take his squad on a pre-season tour of Asia.
'I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea, he said in a statement on Chelsea's official website.
'We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.
No terms of the deal were disclosed.
English press reports said the new contract improved the terms of the remaining two years left on the three-year deal Conte signed when he joined the club last year.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said the contract rewarded the 'incredible success Chelsea had enjoyed in Conte's first season.
'This new contract reflects our belief that he can continue to deliver results both domestically and as we return to European competition in the Champions League, Granovskaia said in a statement.
'Since arriving in wes London, the 47-year-old Italian's passion, tactical acumen and winning mentality have endeared him to Chelsea supporters all over the world and we look forward to further triumphs with Antonio at the helm.

Conte's coaching staff has been augmented by the arrival of two more Italians, with Paolo Vanoli joining as an assistant to the first team head coach and Davide Mazzotta working as assistant/player analysis.
The contract boost for Conte comes amid reports that the Italian has grown frustrated with Chelsea's inability to reinforce their title-winning squad.
Chelsea had long been linked to a move for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku but saw the Belgian international join Manchester United instead.
Conte had also reportedly been keen on Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro, but neither came to fruition.
Chelsea's hierarchy meanwhile were reportedly unhappy that Conte had notified unsettled striker Diego Costa that he does not feature in his plans — potentially weakening the club's bargaining position in the event of any transfer negotiations.

MENAFN1907201700670000ID1095641093
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help