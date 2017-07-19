PM Deuba assures about introducing amendment MENAFN - Gulf Times - 19/07/2017

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba held talks with leaders of the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal (RJP-N) and assured them that he would introduce an



The constitution amendment bill was delayed for voting due to attempts to forge consensus for the required two-thirdsmajority.

'Government's attempt to forge consensus for the required two-third majority delayed voting of the motion, Kathmandu Post quoted Deuba, as saying.

However, Prime Minister Deuba did not guarantee to garner the required majority but leaders of RJP-Nepal, formed after the merger of six Madhesi-based parties had expressed their dissatisfaction saying the government had not addressed any of their demands. They also urged the government not to put the motion to vote if its endorsement

could not be guaranteed.

Deuba had claimed that addressing the concerns of the Madhesi-based parties through constitution amendment would be his priority as Madhesi parties are demanding more representation and re-demarcation of state boundaries.

Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, NC leaders Ram Chandra Poudel, Sita Devi Yadav and Bimalendra Nidhi were present in the meeting. RJP-N chairman Mahantha Thakur, leaders Rajendra Mahato, Anil Jha, among others, were also present.

Indian-origin Madhesi had launched an agitation between September 2015 and February 2016 against the implementation of the new constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community.

Meanwhile, the prime minister secretariat has informed that Deuba pledged the leaders to address other demands of the RJP-N including withdrawal of cases, treatment of injured, providing martyr's status to the deceased and compensation to the family members.





