Riyadh's real estate market to ease in Q2 MENAFN - 18/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Meanwhile, shopping center owners remain positive and continued with expansion plans, with a focus on shoppertainment.



Accordingly, the market whole experienced a geeral slowdown in Q2, with the government aiming to enhance the hospitality and retail sectors amid prmosing plans.



In addition, the office sector viewed completions involving Elegance tower and Ghirnata Square, bringing the whole office space to more than 3.8mn square meters.

(MENAFN) Riyadh real estate market continued to soften in Q2 of the year, with more falls in performance through all sectors, JLL, the globe's leading real estate investment firm proclaimed.Meanwhile, shopping center owners remain positive and continued with expansion plans, with a focus on shoppertainment.Accordingly, the market whole experienced a geeral slowdown in Q2, with the government aiming to enhance the hospitality and retail sectors amid prmosing plans.In addition, the office sector viewed completions involving Elegance tower and Ghirnata Square, bringing the whole office space to more than 3.8mn square meters. MENAFN1807201700450000ID1095634005













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days