Qatar-Manateq attracts QR488.5mn private investments MENAFN - 18/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Meanwhile, two (4-star) business hotels and three 3-4 star hotel apartment buildings will be developed on the waterfront at Ras Bufontas SEZ.



Accordingly, the announcemen is another milestone for Manateq and complements the success they have enjoyed and the ties they formed amid the private sector.



In addition, the firm will offer such services that facilitate the process for investment offering businesses a tourism district in one location.

(MENAFN) Manateq (Economic Zones Co.) made a signing ceremony with private investors for the development of two hotels and three hotel apartment complexes in Ras Bufontas at QR488.5mn.Meanwhile, two (4-star) business hotels and three 3-4 star hotel apartment buildings will be developed on the waterfront at Ras Bufontas SEZ.Accordingly, the announcemen is another milestone for Manateq and complements the success they have enjoyed and the ties they formed amid the private sector.In addition, the firm will offer such services that facilitate the process for investment offering businesses a tourism district in one location. MENAFN1807201700450000ID1095634003













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days