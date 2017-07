Saudi- OIC Secretary General Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

Jeddah, Shawwal 23, 1438, Jul 17, 2017, SPA -- OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen received at his office here today Consul General of Italy to Jeddah and Italian Special Envoy to the OIC Elisabetta Martini.During the meeting, they exchanged views on various regional and internatinal issues of mutual interest.Dr. Al-Othaimeen expressed his appreciation of Italian interest in the OIC and reiterated OIC's interest to work together with Italy on shared issues for common benefits.















