Saudi- Arab League Chief Meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

Cairo, Shawwal 23, 1438, Jul 17, 2017, SPA -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abulgheit received here today Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-amad Al-Sabah.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the region.

