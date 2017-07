Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Meets with Sudanese President MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

Abu Dhabi, Shawwal 23, 1438, Jul 17, 2017, SPA -- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the

Durng the meeting, they discussed means of enhancing bilateral relations as well as the developments on regional and international arenas.







