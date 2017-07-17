Saudi- Economic, Development Affairs' Council Discusses Various Relevant Issues MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

Jeddah, Shawwal 23, 1438, Jul 17, 2017, SPA -- The Council of Economic and Development Affairs held a meeting, at Al-Salam Palace, here today.During the meeting, the council discussed a number of issues, including an offer from the Ministry of Environment, Water and #Agriculture on the food stockpiling strategy, which included diagnosing and analyzing the current situation, strategic food reserve and storage program, an integrated governance of coordination between relevant sectors and bodies, an early warning system, including agrarian markets' data system as well as a program for food drop and waste, in addition to the food trading, importing policies and frameworks for partnerships with reevant countries.The strategy, also, included structural analysis for the Saudi Grains Organization and other pertinent bodies to define strengths andweaknesses and possible improvements, training and awareness program tackling several aspects of food security and nutrition, a strategy to boost Saudi agricultural investment, abroad, enhancing Kingdom's participation, in relevant international committees, accords and treaties and a plan to specify the executive stages and steps of the strategy.The meeting was concluded in making relevant recommendations, in respect to those issues.-- SPA21:34 LOCAL TIME 18:34 GMT















