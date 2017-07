5 Conscripts Killed in Explosion, in Arish -Egyptian Security Spokesman Announces MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

Cairo, Shawwal 23, 1438, Jul 17, 2017, SPA -- 5 Egyptian recruits were killed and others wounded as a device exploded, in the city of Arish, in Egypt's northern Sinai, a Security Spokesman, at the Ministry of Interior announced, as reported by the state-run Middle East News Agency (MENA) here today.

The injuredwere taken to the hospital to receive necessary treatment, while security forces began combing the vicinity of the explosion, including explosives' experts, to make sure there are no other explosive devices, around.

