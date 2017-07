Saudi ambassador to Canada meets Chairman of the Saudi-Canadian Trade Council MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Ottawa, Shawwal 23, 1438, July 17, 2017, SPA -- Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to #Canada Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi met today at the Embassy in Ottawa Chairman of the Saudi-Canadian Trade Council Ed Holder and Secretary General of the Council Ahmed Salam. br> During the meeting, they discussed aspects of economic cooperation between the Kingdom and #Canada and ways of developing it in the interests of Saudi and Canadian companies.--SPA22:13 LOCAL TIME 19:13 GMT















