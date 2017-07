Saudi- Minister of Interior receives Iraqi counterpart MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency - 17/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0



Riyadh, Shawwal 24, 1438, July 18, 2017, SPA -- Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, the Minister of the Interior, received in Jeddah on Monday Iraqi Interior Minister Qassem Mohammad Al-Araji ad his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, a number of issues of mutual concern were discussed.

--SPA

01:37 LOCAL TIME 22:37 GMT



(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency)Riyadh, Shawwal 24, 1438, July 18, 2017, SPA -- Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz, the Minister of the Interior, received in Jeddah on Monday Iraqi Interior Minister Qassem Mohammad Al-Araji ad his accompanying delegation.During the meeting, a number of issues of mutual concern were discussed.--SPA01:37 LOCAL TIME 22:37 GMT MENAFN1707201700780000ID1095633925 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days