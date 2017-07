Jordan- Gov't human rights coordinator meets Friedrich Ebert director MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 17/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





The meeting also touched on developing the participatory relationship and sustaining communication through workshops and adanced courses.



Tarawneh presented a briefing on activities and programs for 2017-2018 that would serve the Comprehensive National Plan on Human Rights.



He also spoke about programs of ministries and public institutions on supporting human rights system.





17/7/2017 - 02:25:11 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, July 17 (Petra) -- The Government Coordinator for Human Rights, Basel Tarawneh, Monday, received the Resident Director at Friedrich Ebert Foundation Matheus Buhbe and discussed with him cooperation in human rights field.The meeting also touched on developing the participatory relationship and sustaining communication through workshops and adanced courses.Tarawneh presented a briefing on activities and programs for 2017-2018 that would serve the Comprehensive National Plan on Human Rights.He also spoke about programs of ministries and public institutions on supporting human rights system.17/7/2017 - 02:25:11 PM MENAFN1707201701170000ID1095632882 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days