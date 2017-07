Jordan- ArabiaWeather: Heatwave to Continue, Temperatures to Rise MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper - 17/07/2017

AMMAN —AlGhad— The website, ArabiaWeather.com, indicated that the heatwave will not subsid soon, and that the temperatures will rise again, starting the end of this week. The heatwave will peak throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week, according to the website.













