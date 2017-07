Jordan- Jafr Defendant Sentenced to Hard Labour for Life MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper - 17/07/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - Alghad Newspaper) AMMAN —AlGhad— The military court ruled against the detainee in the Jafr incident last year, who shot three US soldiers, sentencing him to life of hard labour, in prison, demotion, andischarge of the military. The convict was found guilty of deliberately killing three people and smearing the reputation of the AMMAN —AlGhad— The military court ruled against the detainee in the Jafr incident last year, who shot three US soldiers, sentencing him to life of hard labour, in prison, demotion, andischarge of the military.The convict was found guilty of deliberately killing three people and smearing the reputation of the #Jordan Armed Forces. MENAFN1707201700720000ID1095632862













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....