MAAN —AlGhad— An electric power generator was shot in the Jafr area, in the South Jordanian governorate of Maan, cutting electricity off of 700 households, according to the district director, Eng Mohammad Mazaydeh. E Mazaydeh told AlGhad that the incident has happened several times this year.

The electric power company has informed the governor and the police, and they perpetrators are being pursued.

