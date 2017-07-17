(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) For three years now, the combination of the pure blue sea, with the white soul cleansing sand, and the musical background that refreshes one's exhausted soul has been the perfect recipe for Sahel (North Coast) attendees to have the impeccable unforgettable summer at Martin's Beach Club.

Located this year at BO Islands in Sidi Abdel Rahman, Martin's beach offers its attendees a unique amalgamation of luxury yet simplicity with high-end beverages and relaxation spots where one can have his mind emptied from Egypt's daily life chaos.

The beach club hit this year's season at June 29, after relocating its place from Marrasi. Despite changing its place, Martin's Beach Club is still considered Sahel's most favourite hot spot that attracts those who aim to find one of the best sea-side places with clean shores, and cool people with friendly service.

For those who seek to spend quality time with their friends, partying, or just laying down waiting for their long-year anticipated tan, the place provides them with all what they long for.

With one of the finest menus, which offers diversity in food and drinks, prompt service, Shisha, and the background of DJs' hip hop, house, trance, and RNB music, Martin's Beach Club has become a must head destination this summer.

Hundreds of members and attendees spend their finest summer time at Martin's enjoying the dazzling sun, as the music refills their soul's energy, and fine food pampers their bodies.

This content is sponsored.

