(MENAFN - #Kuwait
News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 16 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday agreed on the importance of pushing a head the efforts for a political settlement in Libya.
Macron phoned Al-Sisi and they held talks that focused on the latest developments in the region, with #Libya
on top, presidential spokesman Alaa Yusuf said in Cairo.
The two leaders agreed that a settlement in #Libya
must restore stability to the country and maintain its territorial integrity as well as boosting anti-terror efforts in the region, Yusuf added.
They also reiterated the importance of continuing intensive consultations and coordination between both countries on a host of regional and international issues of common concern.
In addition, Al-Sisi and Macron reaffirmed the fact that the ongoing crises in the Middle East necessitate further international work for political settlements to end the ensuing humanitarian suffering and bring back stability, opening the door for reconstruction and development efforts, the presidential spokesman noted. (end) rg.msa
